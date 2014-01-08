FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crude in New Brunswick railcar derailment not from North Dakota
#World News
January 8, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Crude in New Brunswick railcar derailment not from North Dakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The crude oil in the tanker cars that derailed in New Brunswick on Tuesday evening was from Western Canada and did not come from North Dakota, Canadian National Railway Co Chief Executive Claude Mongeau told a news conference on Wednesday.

Pressed further on whether it might have been Bakken crude oil, he said: “It’s premature to talk about the exact content of each car, but the origin of the crude is from Western Canada. The destination was the refinery at Irving.”

Reporting by Randall Palmer

