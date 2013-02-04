FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy prosecutors in Trani probing five foreign banks: sources
#Business News
February 4, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Italy prosecutors in Trani probing five foreign banks: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARI (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors in the town of Trani are investigating five foreign banks for possible manipulation of Euribor, the euro-priced counterpart of scandal-hit Libor bank-to-bank lending rates, court sources said on Monday.

The banks are Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Barclays (BARC.L), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), HSBC and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), the court sources said.

The probe was opened in July after complaints from consumer groups.

It was not immediately possible to reach the banks for comment.

Reporting by Vincenzo Damiani, writing by Jennifer Clark, editing by Francesca Landini

