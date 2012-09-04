FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransAlta to buy 125-MW Australian power station for $318 million
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 4, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

TransAlta to buy 125-MW Australian power station for $318 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian power producer TransAlta Corp (TA.TO) said its unit entered into an agreement with Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX) to buy a 125 megawatt dual-fuel power station in Western Australia for $318 million.

TransAlta also sold 19.3 million common shares for nearly C$275 million ($278.78 million) in connection with the deal.

The 125-MW Solomon power station will be fully contracted with Fortescue under a long-term power purchase agreement.

The under-construction power station will likely be commissioned in the fourth quarter.

TransAlta shares closed at C$14.68 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9865 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.