CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) said on Wednesday the 590,000 barrel per day Keystone pipeline was operating normally after being shut down overnight.

Grady Semmens, a spokesman the company, said in an email that the line, which takes Canadian crude to Patoka, Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma, was shut for “some time” overnight because of normal operating issues.