#Business News
August 12, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 4 years

TransCanada says no issues with Keystone crude pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TransCanada President and CEO Russ Girling announces the new Energy East Pipeline during a news conference in Calgary, Alberta, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) said on Monday there were no issues with its 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline that carries crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Pakota, Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma.

Oil market intelligence firm Genscape earlier reported Keystone flows from Hardisty to Steele City, Nebraska, had essentially shut down after decreased power was observed at all pumping stations at approximately 0600 ET (0600 ET).

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
