FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada plans November maintenance on Keystone pipeline
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 16, 2013 / 6:33 PM / 4 years ago

TransCanada plans November maintenance on Keystone pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp will begin maintenance work next month on its 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which ships oil from Hardisty, Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil storage hub, the company said on Wednesday.

The pipeline will carry an average 500,000 bpd of oil in November, according to a company spokesperson.

TransCanada also said it is calibrating its new Gulf Coast pipeline which is expected to carry 700,000 bpd of oil from Cushing to Nederland, Texas, when it begins operating later this year.

Industry intelligence firm Genscape had reported earlier that flow on the Alberta-to-Nebraska portion of the pipeline had decreased to 166,000 bpd.

Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar and Selam Gebrekidan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.