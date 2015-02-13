TransCanada plans to seek approval from U.S. for new pipeline project: WSJ

A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

(Reuters) - Pipeline company TransCanada Corp is planning to ask the U.S. government for a permit to build a new 200-mile (322 km) pipeline from North Dakota across the border into Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.

The company expects to announce the $600 million Upland Pipeline Project proposal in its earnings report on Friday, the newspaper reported.

The project aims to transport up to 300,000 barrels a day of North Dakota crude to a connection in Saskatchewan and on to TransCanada’s planned Energy East pipeline, the Journal reported, citing an unnamed source.

TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline, which received approval from Congress on Wednesday, had been criticized by environmentalists who say mining the oil sands increases emissions linked to climate change. Labor and oil interests say the project will increase North American energy security and offer thousands of construction jobs.

If the Upland pipeline project receives a permit, it would be projected to go into service in 2018, the Journal said, citing a person briefed on the plan.

TransCanada could not be reached for comment.