CALGARY Canada's National Energy Board on Tuesday suspended Montreal hearings on TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) proposed Energy East pipeline for the rest of the week after protests disrupted the first day on Monday.
The move is the latest blow to hit the project, which would carry 1.1 million barrels of crude per day from Alberta's oil sands to the east coast of Canada.
Environmental groups oppose the idea and unhappiness is particularly acute in the mostly French-speaking province of Quebec, which the pipeline would need to cross. Montreal is the biggest city in Quebec.
"This decision has been made as a result of a violent disruption on the first day of the proceedings and ongoing security concerns," the NEB said in a statement.
The board, Canada's energy regulator, also said in a statement it would not proceed with further sessions until it had considered two motions asking for the recusal of members from the panel considering the pipeline.
Opponents want two of the three panel members to step down after it emerged they had privately discussed the pipeline last year with former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, who at the time was working for TransCanada as a consultant.
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Bernard Orr and Dan Grebler)
