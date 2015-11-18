FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada announces new layoffs as crude slump persists
November 18, 2015 / 11:53 PM / 2 years ago

TransCanada announces new layoffs as crude slump persists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

President and CEO Russ Girling of TransCanada addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Todd Korol

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Pipeline company TransCanada Corp has announced new job cuts, as slumping oil prices continue to take their toll on its customers, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

TransCanada and other energy companies based in the oil-rich Western Canadian province of Alberta have been hammered with thousands of layoffs in recent months due to the slumping global prices.

TransCanada, the second largest Canadian pipeline operator which was recently denied a permit by U.S. President Barack Obama for its proposed Keystone XL pipeline, had already announced a series of cuts in recent months affecting more than 200 employees and contractors, including members of senior management.

TransCanada spokesman Mark Cooper declined to give numbers about new cuts underway this week, explaining that the company wanted to wait until all affected employees were informed by their managers.

Cooper said TransCanada was restructuring to remain competitive and planned to pursue its projects “more efficiently and strategically.”

Calgary based utility company Enmax also announced it was cutting about 3 percent of its workforce - 60 employees - on Wednesday, on top of previous restructuring that had reduced its senior management by 16 percent.

Canada’s largest pipeline operator, Enbridge Inc, announced it was cutting about 500 jobs, equivalent to 5 percent of its workforce, earlier this week.

Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
