FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
U.S. Congressman asks DoD to investigate TransDigm's practices
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 21, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. Congressman asks DoD to investigate TransDigm's practices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna asked the Department of Defense for an investigation into the business practices of aircraft components supplier TransDigm Group Inc, sending the company's shares down as much as 9.7 percent on Tuesday.

In a letter dated March 20 to Glenn Fine, the acting inspector general of the U.S. DoD, Khanna requested for a probe into the company "for potential waste, fraud and abuse in the defense industrial base".

Khanna, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, wrote that recent reports indicate TransDigm may be operating as a "hidden monopolist" and more information must be made available to the public on the company's business practices. (bit.ly/2njH3vI)

Short-seller Citron Research had issued a critical report on TransDigm in January.

Shares of the company which has fallen nearly 4.4 percent since the beginning of the year, touched a one-month low of $214.99 on Tuesday.

TransDigm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.