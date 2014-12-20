FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Ferrovial to raise offer for Australia's Transfield: report
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 20, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Ferrovial to raise offer for Australia's Transfield: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial plans to raise its full takeover offer for Australia’s Transfield Services Ltd, daily financial newspaper Expansion reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

Ferrovial has proposed an offer of A$2.1 per share, valuing Transfield at A$1.076 billion, according to Expansion. The new proposal has been passed to Transfield’s board which could reach a decision within hours, the paper said.

On Oct. 20, Ferrovial offered A$1.95 per share for Transfield, which runs Australia’s offshore refugee detention centers, valuing the company at around A$1 billion, but the board said it did not reflect the company’s underlying value.

Ferrovial, which signed a confidentiality agreement with Transfield Nov. 11 allowing the Spanish group to conduct limited due diligence, declined to comment on the report.

Transfield closed up 5.95 percent at A$1.79 a share on Friday.

($1 = 1.2284 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.