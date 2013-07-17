FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transition Therapeutics' Alzheimer's drug gets FDA fast-track status
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 17, 2013 / 10:52 PM / 4 years ago

Transition Therapeutics' Alzheimer's drug gets FDA fast-track status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian biopharmaceutical company Transition Therapeutics said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted a fast-track status to its Alzheimer’s drug, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 33 percent in post-market trading.

A fast track designation by the FDA expedites regulatory review of drugs that aim to treat serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs.

The drug, ELND005, currently being tested in a mid-stage trial, treats neuropsychiatric symptoms such as agitation or aggression in Alzheimer’s disease.

Transition Therapeutics said the drug appeared to decrease the emergence and severity of specific neuropsychiatric symptoms in a previous mid-stage study.

About 90 percent of Alzheimer’s patients develop neuropsychiatric symptoms and up to 60 percent develop agitation over the course of their disease, the company said.

Ireland-based Elan Corp Plc is Transition’s marketing and development partner.

Transition Therapeutics’ Toronto-listed shares closed at C$3.15 on Wednesday.

Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.