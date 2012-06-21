FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Transneft first quartert net income down 31 percent y/y
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 21, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Transneft first quartert net income down 31 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell 31 percent, year-on-year, to 58.71 billion roubles ($1.81 billion) on the back of forex-related losses.

Transneft said it recorded a 32.82 billion rouble forex loss in the January through March period compared to 8.5 billion in the same period of 2011 when it reported a net profit of 84.86 billion roubles.

The company’s revenues for the January-March 2012 period were up 13 percent, year-on-year, to 181.35 billion roubles.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.