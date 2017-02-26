FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transocean's stock could surge with $60 oil: Barron's
February 26, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 6 months ago

Transocean's stock could surge with $60 oil: Barron's

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

Three oil and gas rigs owned by Transocean Ltd sit idle in the Grand Harbor in Valletta, Malta October 22, 2015.Balazs Koranyi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Transocean Ltd could rise more than 35 percent in the next year or two if oil prices top $60 a barrel, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.

The Switzerland-based deepwater drilling company has been hit over the last decade by the financial crisis, the Deepwater Horizon disaster and lower oil prices, Barron's noted.

But the recent increase in the price of crude could mean the worst is over for Transocean, Barron's said. The stock could hit $19 or even $30, according to analysts and fund managers; it currently trades around $14.

As of Friday, Brent crude oil LCOc1 traded at $55.99 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 sold for $53.99 a barrel.

"Transocean could turn out to be a sunken treasure for investors," Barron's said.

Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

