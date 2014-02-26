FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transocean profit slides on lower rig demand
February 26, 2014 / 10:47 PM / 4 years ago

Transocean profit slides on lower rig demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Transocean Ltd (RIG.N), owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, reported an 49 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by lower rig utilization.

The company’s net profit attributable to controlling interest fell to $233 million, or 64 cents per share, from $456 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $2.332 billion from $2.326 billion in the quarter ended December 31.

Total fleet rig utilization was 75 percent in the quarter, compared with 83 percent in the third quarter.

Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

