Transocean profit slides on lower rig demand

(Reuters) - Transocean Ltd (RIG.N), owner of the world’s largest offshore drilling fleet, reported an 49 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by lower rig utilization.

The company’s net profit attributable to controlling interest fell to $233 million, or 64 cents per share, from $456 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $2.332 billion from $2.326 billion in the quarter ended December 31.

Total fleet rig utilization was 75 percent in the quarter, compared with 83 percent in the third quarter.