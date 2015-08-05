FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In downturn, Transocean gets second-quarter relief from spill settlement
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 5, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

In downturn, Transocean gets second-quarter relief from spill settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX, a top offshore drilling company, avoided some of the headwinds hitting its peers on Wednesday by booking $735 million in legal settlements and insurance from the 2010 Macondo well blowout and oil spill.

That money offset a $653 million charge, among others, for scrapping or idling a group of drillships in response to slumping demand for offshore services during the worst downturn in oil prices in year.

The company said second-quarter operating revenues fell to $1.78 billion from $2.28 billion a year earlier, as net income slipped to $348 million from $597 million.

Reporting By Houston Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.