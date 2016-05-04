FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Offshore driller Transocean posts quarterly profit on cost cutting
May 4, 2016 / 9:18 PM / a year ago

Offshore driller Transocean posts quarterly profit on cost cutting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Three oil and gas drilling rigs owned by Transocean Ltd sit idle in the Grand Harbor in Valletta, Malta, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Balazs Koranyi

(Reuters) - Offshore rig contractor Transocean Ltd posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, as cost cutting helped counter a slump in crude oil prices.

The company’s net income attributable to controlling interest was $249 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $483 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents per share.

Revenue fell 34.4 percent to $1.34 billion.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
