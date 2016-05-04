Offshore driller Transocean posts quarterly profit on cost cutting

Three oil and gas drilling rigs owned by Transocean Ltd sit idle in the Grand Harbor in Valletta, Malta, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Balazs Koranyi

(Reuters) - Offshore rig contractor Transocean Ltd posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, as cost cutting helped counter a slump in crude oil prices.

The company’s net income attributable to controlling interest was $249 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $483 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents per share.

Revenue fell 34.4 percent to $1.34 billion.