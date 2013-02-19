FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge approves Transocean civil spill settlement
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 19, 2013 / 6:13 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. judge approves Transocean civil spill settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A BP logo is seen in front of an apartment block near a petrol station in Moscow October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday gave final approval to Transocean’s $1 billion civil settlement related to BP Plc’s (BP.N) massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier signed the agreement, according to the court document filed in federal court in New Orleans.

Transocean, which employed nine of the 11 workers killed in the accident, reached a $1.4 billion agreement to settle criminal and civil charges with the U.S. government in January.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo accepted Transocean’s guilty plea for violating the U.S. Clean Water Act along with a $400 million criminal fine for its role in the disaster at BP’s Macondo well.

Transocean must still seek a settlement with the plaintiffs committee representing more than 100,000 individuals and business owners claiming economic and medical damages, so the ultimate cost of Macondo to Transocean could end up being higher.

BP is slated to go to trial in federal court in New Orleans on Monday on civil claims stemming from the spill.

Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Brtnard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.