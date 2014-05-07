FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Transocean says Q1 net income surges to $456 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG.N), the world’s top offshore driller for energy producers, on Wednesday posted first-quarter net income of $456 million, a 42 percent rise from a year ago, thanks to an uptick in revenue and lower costs and taxes.

Earnings per share of $1.25 beat the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of $1.05, and the company’s shares rose 1.6 percent in extending trading.

The Swiss-based company’s contract backlog in mid-April was $26.1 billion and since then it has won additional contracts for $470 million.

In the first quarter, operating revenues rose 7 percent to $2.34 billion from the year-ago period while costs fell 5.8 percent to $1.6 billion.

The company’s fleet revenue efficiency ticked up to 95.7 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter and its fleet utilization rate also rose slightly to 78 percent.

Capital expenditures increased $183 million to $1.1 billion from the fourth quarter of 2013, mainly for the construction of two new ultra-deepwater drillships.

In early 2013, Transocean agreed to pay $1.4 billion to settle U.S. government charges over its role in BP Plc’s (BP.L) massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010.

Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

