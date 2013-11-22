FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fog stops ships on Houston Channel: U.S. Coast Guard
November 22, 2013 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

Fog stops ships on Houston Channel: U.S. Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Vessel pilots stopped steering all ships along the Houston Ship Channel on Thursday night as sea fog reduced visibility to unsafe levels, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Inbound traffic along the 53-mile (85-kilometer) channel from the Gulf of Mexico to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port was halted at 6:59 p.m. CST Thursday (0059 GMT Friday), the Coast Guard said.

Pilots stopped steering outbound ships along the channel at 9:41 p.m. CST Thursday (0341 GMT Friday), according to the Coast Guard.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Anand Basu

