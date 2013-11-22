Fog stops ships on Houston Channel: U.S. Coast Guard

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Vessel pilots stopped steering all ships along the Houston Ship Channel on Thursday night as sea fog reduced visibility to unsafe levels, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Inbound traffic along the 53-mile (85-kilometer) channel from the Gulf of Mexico to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port was halted at 6:59 p.m. CST Thursday (0059 GMT Friday), the Coast Guard said.

Pilots stopped steering outbound ships along the channel at 9:41 p.m. CST Thursday (0341 GMT Friday), according to the Coast Guard.