Fog halts Houston Channel for a second day: U.S. Coast Guard

HOUSTON (Reuters) - About 50 ships were waiting to enter the Houston Ship Channel on Tuesday morning as dense sea fog halted navigation for a second day along the 53-mile (85-kilometer) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Ship pilots serving the ports of Houston and Texas City, Texas, called a halt to transiting the channel on Monday morning as dense sea fog reduced visibility to unsafe levels, the Coast Guard said.