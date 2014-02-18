FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fog halts Houston Channel for a second day: U.S. Coast Guard
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 18, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Fog halts Houston Channel for a second day: U.S. Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - About 50 ships were waiting to enter the Houston Ship Channel on Tuesday morning as dense sea fog halted navigation for a second day along the 53-mile (85-kilometer) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Ship pilots serving the ports of Houston and Texas City, Texas, called a halt to transiting the channel on Monday morning as dense sea fog reduced visibility to unsafe levels, the Coast Guard said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.