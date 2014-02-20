FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fog again halts Houston Ship Channel traffic -US Coast Guard
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 20, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

Fog again halts Houston Ship Channel traffic -US Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Dense sea fog halted vessel traffic along the Houston Ship Channel on Wednesday night, the second stoppage of the day and the fifth since Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

At least 70 ships were waiting to traverse the 53-mile (85-km) waterway connecting the busiest U.S. petrochemical port to the Gulf of Mexico, the Coast Guard said.

Ship pilots had resumed vessel movement along the Ship Channel on Wednesday afternoon as dense sea fog, which has blanketed the area for much of this week, dissipated, the Coast Guard said. Traffic was stopped again at 5:30 p.m. CST (2330 GMT) on Wednesday due to fog.

Ship pilots halt traffic on the channel when fog reduces visibility to unsafe levels.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Lisa Shumaker and Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.