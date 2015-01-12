Houston Channel reopens after fog shutdown: U.S. Coast Guard

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Vessels resumed moving along the Houston Ship Channel on Monday morning following a temporary closure overnight of the 53-mile (85-kilometer) waterway between the Gulf of Mexico and the busiest U.S. petrochemical port as dense sea fog made navigation unsafe, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Houston, Galveston and Texas City, Texas, ship pilots stopped moving vessels along the channel at about 9 p.m. Sunday (10:00 p.m. EST) when sea fog dropped visibility to unsafe levels, the Coast Guard said.

As of 11 a.m. Monday (12:00 noon EST), 20 ships were waiting to depart the port of Houston and 11 were waiting to dock, according to the Coast Guard. Six ships were waiting to sail to the ports of Galveston and Texas City while eight ships were waiting to leave those ports.