TransUnion plans to raise $800 million in an IPO: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Credit Bureau TransUnion Corp plans to raise about $800 million in an initial public offering this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, which sells credit reports and services to business, plans to raise about $600 million to $800 million in the third quarter, the report added (bloom.bg/1vHuPan).

The Chicago-based company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) on the IPO, Bloomberg reported, citing the unnamed sources.

TransUnion was not immediately available for comment.