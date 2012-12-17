FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tranzyme stops another trial of gastric drug
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 17, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Tranzyme stops another trial of gastric drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tranzyme Pharma said it stopped the second mid-stage trial of its drug to treat a type of paralysis of the stomach as the drug did not prove effective enough.

The drug was being tested for gastroparesis with a dosage of three times a day. It was dropped in an earlier trial with a daily dosage last month.

The drug, TZP-102, is still in early-stage trials for the treatment of other chronic gastrointestinal motility disorders.

Tranzyme, which went public in April 2010 at $4 per share, has two other products in early testing.

The company’s experimental drug, ulimorelin, failed in May to improve gastrointestinal recovery after surgery in a late-stage trial.

Tranzyme’s shares, which have lost about 81 percent of their value since they started trading on the Nasdaq, closed at 74 cents on Friday. They were down 24 percent before the bell.

Reporting by Esha Dey and Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.