London calling: A burger guy on its sizzling spots

NEW YORK (Reuters) - When it comes to hot restaurants and IPOs, it’s hard to get any hotter than Shake Shack. The high-end burger joint, now publicly traded, has locations from Dubai to Moscow. But London is especially close to the heart of Shake Shack’s CEO, Randy Garutti.

“London has always been one of my favorite cities in the world,” says Garutti, who is based in New York. “Whenever I get off the plane, I‘m immediately comfortable.”

Here is Garutti’s cheat sheet for spending two days - with a bit of sizzle - across the pond.

Best way to get to town from the airport: “Depending on where I‘m staying, I’ll either just take the Tube or the Heathrow Express to Paddington. I almost never take a London taxi, because as fun as they are, it’s just too expensive.”

Where to go when you land: “I head straight to the Covent Garden Shake Shack (24 Market Building, The Piazza) for my burger fix.”

Cuppa...coffee: “Two great spots are Workshop Coffee Co. (27 Clerkenwell Road) or Prufrock Coffee (23-25 Leather Lane).”

Favorite bar: “Head to the Ape & Bird by Russell Norman (142 Shaftesbury Avenue). A beer and some light fare kicks off the trip right.”

Get some rest: “The Soho Hotel (4 Richmond Mews) is one of my favorite hotels in London. Great, unique rooms and the best location.”

Power breakfast: “When I‘m feeling old school, The Wolseley (160 Piccadilly).”

Where to have a productive business meeting: “I always go for a quiet hotel lobby. The Soho Hotel is ideal.”

In-between meetings: “Borough Market (8 Southwark Street) might be one of my favorite places in the world to grab a bite and check out what’s new in the best small food purveyors in London.”

Tourist trap that’s worth the crowds: “You can’t help but walk by Big Ben, Parliament and the London Eye. Always a fun escape.”

Best place for a team outing: “I’ll always choose food when looking for a place to gather with the team. St. John (26 St. John Street) is amazing. For a more special occasion, go to Dinner by Heston Blumenthal at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park (66 Knightsbridge).”

Don’t miss: “Hawksmoor steak houses (five locations, including 157a Commercial Street) where Will Beckett and his team do it better than anyone for sincere and welcoming hospitality - and one hell of a steak.”

Before you go: “I always pick up something from Neal’s Yard Dairy, purveyor of artisanal cheeses (17 Shorts Gardens), to bring home.”