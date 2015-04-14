Power vacation in St. Barths the Martha Stewart way

NEW YORK (Reuters) - She may by the undisputed Doyenne of Domesticity, but Martha Stewart also likes to hit the road.

One of the places close to her heart: the exclusive Caribbean enclave of St. Barths, from which she recently returned. Not far from Anguilla, the tiny island is known for its stunning beaches and its enduring popularity with celebs.

But it’s not always about vacation on St. Barths. After all, when you get a lot of powerful people together in a small place, “a lot of business is done there,” Stewart says. If you want to get away to one of the most exclusive spots on the planet, here are Stewart’s insider tips.

Best way to get to town from the airport: St. Barths is an 8-square-mile island, with several small towns or villages. The largest is called Gustavia and is a very short drive from the airport. It’s essential that someone has a car, or a taxi with a driver on-call, in order to get from place to place.

Favorite bar: The island is known for its fantastic restaurants, bars and clubs, most of which serve really good continental food. The restaurateurs pride themselves on high-quality, and extremely high pricing. My favorite places for a drink are Eden Rock (Baie de Saint Jean) and Nikki Beach (Plage de Saint Jean), both of which are inspired by restaurants of the same name in the South of France.

Best place to power breakfast: Most hotels have very nice breakfasts, but remember all of the hotels are small and casual. The most famous include Hotel Taiwana (Anse des Flamands), Hotel LeToiny (Anse de Toiny) and Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle De France (Baie des Flamands), where a meeting could easily be arranged.

Best cup of coffee: Every place prides itself on excellent coffee and tea, so it’s not hard to find a really good cappuccino. The best one I had was at Eden Rock.

Favorite place to spend time: My favorite place is on one of the five spectacular beaches on the island, including Saline Beach, Gouverneur Beach, Colombier Beach, St. Jean Beach and Petit Cul de Sac Beach.

Stay: The best hotel is probably Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle De France. It was recently renovated.

Tourist trap: Absolutely the Hermès shop (Le Carré d‘Or) in Gustavia.

Don‘t-miss restaurants: L‘Isola (Rue du roi Oscar II), La Langouste (at the Cheval Blanc hotel), Le Taiwana (at the Hotel Taiwana) and Le Select (Rue de la France).

Favorite gift shop or souvenir to bring back: For pearls strung on leather in a very unique way, Bijoux de la Mer (Rue de La République) in Gustavia. For kids, there is a charming shop called Un Dimanche á la Mer (Centre Vaval). There are numerous other high-luxury shops, and don’t forget to buy the most traditional St. Barths T-Shirt.