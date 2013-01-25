London hotels ranked the worst in 100 cities

LONDON (Reuters) - Visitors to London have marked its hotels as the worst in a list of 100 cities due to overpriced minibars, lousy breakfasts and slow service, according to a survey released on Friday.

A study by travel metasearch website Trivago of hotel reviews from more than 140 accommodation booking sites found London came last in a list of 100 cities that had at least 135 hotels and 60 reviews. It did not include TripAdvisor postings.

The German city of Dresden came top with its hotels receiving the highest ratings and most positive reviews from guests.

“Users praised Dresden hotels for their value for money, whilst London hotels were criticized for their prices,” said a spokeswoman for Trivago.

“In particular, reviewers felt the minibars were overpriced and breakfast service was both overpriced and disappointing, whilst hotels in Dresden were praised for their delicious and well-valued breakfasts.”

She said London hotels were also criticized for overcrowding at breakfast, long queues at check-in, inability to cope with large groups of people, small rooms and poor views.

On the other hand, hotels in Dresden were praised for their exceptional service, efficiency, helpful staff, as well as their spacious rooms with excellent views.

Close behind Dresden in the list of cities with good hotels were Hanoi in Vietnam, Tokyo, Chicago, and Krakow in Poland.

Joining London in the bottom five were Rio de Janiero, Copenhagen, Paris and Amsterdam.

The spokeswoman from Trivago, which is majority owned by Expedia Inc., said the website released its reputation ranking classifying destinations according to the reputation of their hotels twice a year.

Metasearch engines allow users to send requests to other search engines and databases to get a single list of results and are popular with consumers facing an overload of information on various competing deals. The 10 best cities for hotel rooms:

1. Dresden, Germany

2. Hanoi, Vietnam

3. Portland, US

4. Tokyo, Japan

5. Santiago de Compostela, Spain

6. Gdansk, Poland

7. Chicago, US

8. Seattle, US

9. Krakow, Poland

10. Budapest, Hungary

The 10 worst:

91. Los Angeles, US

92. Kiev, Ukraine

93. Frankfurt, Germany

94. Panama City, Panama

95. Brussels, Belgium

96. Amsterdam, Netherlands

97. Paris, France

98. Copenhagen, Denmark

99. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

100. London, UK