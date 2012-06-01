Travel Picks: Top 10 camping destinations

The Cotopaxi mountain, the highest active volcano in Ecuador, is seen from a plane during a flight to Quito April 24, 2011. The Cotopaxi, a stratovolcano in the Andes Mountains, is one of the highest active volcanoes in the world, at 5,897 metres (19,347 feet). REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Summer is just around the corner in the northern hemisphere, now that June has arrived. The arrival of the sun and warm weather means the great outdoors beckons and you might actually feel like answering the call of the wild. With that in mind, the experts at online travel website Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.com) have come up with a list of top 10 camping destinations. Reuters has not endorsed this list:

1. Lake District National Park - Cumbria, England

The largest National Park in England, Lake District National Park brings together majestic green mountains and clear, glassy lakes for a one-of-a-kind camping experience. Whether you’re a rustic camper or you gravitate toward luxury, there are a variety of campsites to choose from in every direction of Lake District. And once you’re there you won’t run out of activities to do: swimming, canoeing, rock climbing and loads of other activities are close at hand.

2. Cotopaxi National Park - Cotopaxi, Ecuador

If you’re thinking about taking your outdoor adventure south of the equator, consider Cotopaxi National Park, located just outside of Ecuador’s capital city. The snow-capped Cotopaxi volcano sets the scene, along with wild llamas and gently rolling hills. Hiking is most popular, whether it’s a short trip or a multi-day hike, but there’s plenty to do in the way of horseback riding and mountain biking too.

3. Pacific Rim National Park - Vancouver Island, Canada

Encompassing three major regions - Long Beach, The Broken Group Islands and the West Coast Trail - Pacific Rim National Park is an exciting destination for camping enthusiasts. Set your site up in the wilderness - along the sandy beach or in a formal campground with fellow adventure travelers - and get ready for world-class hiking, swimming, kayaking and even surfing.

4. Sangla Valley - Sangla, India

In the forested valley of Sangla, Banjara Camps & Retreats transforms camping into a comfortable and luxurious experience. Choose the accommodation that’s right for you, whether it’s a fully furnished tent or an enclosed cabin, and enjoy the pastoral beauty of the Baspa River and the majestic Himalayas. When you’re not hiking or fishing, a trip to the Buddhist temples and monasteries is a perfect addition to your relaxing retreat.

5. Glacier National Park - Montana, United States

Glacier National Park sweeps across the U.S.-Canada border, taking over two mountain ranges, hundreds of lakes, and an incredible array of flora and fauna. Camping in the park is on a first-come, first-served basis, so visitors should reserve campsites well in advance. The wait is definitely worth it. Fly-fishing is a popular pastime, but if you love to hike, there are upwards of 700 miles of exciting trails.

6. Blue Mountains National Park - New South Wales, Australia

Just a short trip from Sydney, arguably Australia’s most hot-and-happening city, Blue Mountains National Park tops the list of Australia’s favorite camping destinations. What is actually an uplifted plateau, the park offers much in the way of jagged cliffs, waterfalls, rock climbing and mountain biking. There are several options for camping with some grounds holding as many as 35 sites and others as few as two.

7. Haleakala National Park - Maui, Hawaii, United States

Most might head to the nearest beach resort in Maui, but for the adventure traveler, we suggest pitching a tent in Haleakala National Park. The highlight of the park is the Haleakala volcano, which offers a great space for stargazing, hiking and watching the sunrise. Farther into the park is the rainforest region of Kipahulu, where visitors can hike to the Waimoku Falls and swim the pools of Ohe‘o. Cabins are also available in the park through a lottery system.

8. Jasper National Park - Alberta, Canada

The largest of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, Jasper National Park was deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984. It is now a hot destination for visitors looking to camp, hike, raft, kayak and fish. There are plenty of campgrounds to choose from, all of which have firewood and bear-proof lockers. Insider tip: Make time to visit the Miette Hot Springs and the Athabasca Falls.

9. Maasai Mara National Reserve - Kenya

A bit more unconventional than simply pitching a tent in the middle of the woods, camping out on the Maasai Mara National Reserve is an extraordinary adventure of a lifetime. Accommodations range from budget campgrounds to luxurious tents, and most come as a package deal with safaris and meals. The Mara is known for its population of cats, but zebras, giraffes and gazelles also call the area home.

10. Denali National Park - Alaska, United States

Alaska is known as America’s last frontier, and Denali is at the center of this incredible oasis. Visitors can stay at one of seven campgrounds throughout the park and bear witness to a pristine landscape with glacial mountain ranges, alpine forests and clear rivers and lakes. The wildlife in Denali is rampant with black bears, grizzlies, moose, sheep, marmots, wolfs and loads of other animals.