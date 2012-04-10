FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travelers, its profits short of target, cuts bonus of CEO
April 10, 2012 / 11:37 PM / in 6 years

Travelers, its profits short of target, cuts bonus of CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N) cut Chief Executive Jay Fishman’s 2011 bonus by 28 percent because the insurer did not meet profit targets.

Fishman received a cash bonus of $4.5 million, down from $6.25 million in 2010, according to a proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

“The cash bonus amounts reflect the fact that the company did not achieve its 2011 target for unadjusted operating return on equity and operating income per share declined from 2010 levels,” Travelers said.

Fishman’s overall pay, including a base salary, stock, options and other compensation, fell 17 percent to $16.5 million from $19.8 million.

Last year was difficult for insurers as weak yields and high costs from natural disasters weighed on profits. Liam McGee, CEO of competitor The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG.N), declined a bonus for 2011 because of weak performance that led a top shareholder to push for a company split-up.

Travelers’ profit fell to $1.43 billion last year from $3.22 billion in 2010, with operating return on equity dropping to 6.1 percent from 12.5 percent. Results included $1.67 billion in losses related to catastrophes, net of reinsurance, and the company’s compensation committee decided that such losses should not be “strictly correlated” with executive pay.

Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

