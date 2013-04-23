FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travelers posts higher first-quarter profit, raises dividend
April 23, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 4 years

Travelers posts higher first-quarter profit, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped by a decline in natural disaster losses and rising insurance rates.

Travelers also raised its quarterly dividend to 50 cents per share from 46 cents per share.

The company’s first-quarter net profit rose to $896 million, or $2.33 per share, from $806 million, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, Travelers earned $2.31 per share.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

