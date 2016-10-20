Textron quarterly profit rises on tax benefit
Textron Inc , the maker of Cessna aircraft and Bell helicopters, reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, partly due to a tax benefit.
Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) reported a 22.8 percent fall in quarterly net profit due to weaker underwriting.
The company's net income fell to $716 million, or $2.45 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $928 million, or $2.97 per share, a year earlier.
Gains from underwriting totaled $408 million, down 46.2 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
PulteGroup Inc , the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as rising incomes, low unemployment and attractive mortgage rates encouraged more Americans to buy homes.
ZURICH Roche on Thursday confirmed its full-year 2016 outlook on the strength of robust sales of cancer drugs including Tecentriq, the new immunotherapy that the Swiss company is banking on to counter patent expirations of its older medicines.