Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) reported a 22.8 percent fall in quarterly net profit due to weaker underwriting.

The company's net income fell to $716 million, or $2.45 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $928 million, or $2.97 per share, a year earlier.

Gains from underwriting totaled $408 million, down 46.2 percent from a year earlier.

