Travelodge eyes a voluntary deal with creditors: report

LONDON (Reuters) - British budget hotelier Travelodge is expected to pursue a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) as it seeks to rebalance its finances, the Times reported on Monday.

The Dubai International Capital (DIC) DUBAHP.UL-owned business regards a CVA as the best way of removing itself from uneconomic leases on up to 50 of its 513 hotels after landlords refused to agree to revised terms, the Times said.

A CVA allows a company to reach an agreement with its creditors, enabling it to pay its debts off over time whilst turning its business around.

The CVA would form part of a wider financial restructuring involving the American hedge funds Avenue Capital and GoldenTree Asset Management joining Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to take over ownership from DIC. The process is likely to be overseen by KPMG KPMG.UL.

There are no hotel closures expected and no jobs are at risk. “If a CVA goes through, hotels involved will probably be transferred to new operators over a period of six to twelve months,” the Times quoted people close to the process as saying.

Travelodge could not be immediately reached for a comment.

DIC bought Travelodge, known for its 10 pound-a-night rooms, from Permira in 2006 for 675 million pounds, backed by loans of 478 million pounds ($755 million).

Travelodge started restructuring discussions with lenders after breaching its loan covenants in December 2011.