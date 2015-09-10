FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEFC China Energy to buy almost half of Czech travel service: report
September 10, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

CEFC China Energy to buy almost half of Czech travel service: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - CEFC China Energy Company, a privately owned energy and financial services firm, has bought 10 percent of Travel Service Airlines and plans to eventually increase its stake in the Czech company to 49.92 percent, ch-aviation reported.

The purchase would give CEFC “access” to CSA Czech Airlines in which Travel Service Airlines owns 34 percent, ch-aviation said without elaborating. The size of the deal was not disclosed, the consultancy said.

The acquisition will give CEFC a “great opportunity” to develop its business in Europe, including the opening of direct flights between Prague and Beijing, ch-aviation cited CEFC President Chan Chauto as saying.

CEFC also plans to cooperate with a major Chinese airline to turn Prague airport into a gateway for Chinese and other Asian tourists, ch-aviation quoted Chan as saying.

CEFC could not be reached for comment when contacted by Reuters. Travel Service Airlines could not be reached outside of regular business hours.

CEFC, founded in 2002, booked 220 billion yuan ($34.46 billion) in revenue last year, its website showed, without providing a year-earlier comparison.

Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing

