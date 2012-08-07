Investors turn more cautious on Treasuries: survey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors turned more cautious on government debt as hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve offset bets on European leaders coming up with a plan to contain the region’s debt crisis and a mildly encouraging domestic payroll data.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were “neutral” on U.S. government, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 72 percent, up from 68 percent previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said on Tuesday in its weekly Treasury client survey.

Two weeks ago, the share of neutral investors was 60 percent.

Benchmark Treasury yields have risen from their record lows about 1-1/2 weeks ago, but they are still at levels suggesting anxiety about the euro zone debt crisis and the global economy.

Given the uncertainty over the economy, investors seem reluctant to short Treasuries and other safehaven investments, the survey data showed.

The share of investors who were “short”, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 11 percent from previous week’s 15 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

This was the lowest level of outright shorts since February 13, the bank said.

The share of investors who said they were “long” U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, held at 17 percent for a second week.

Last week, the share of long investors suffered a 9 percentage point drop, which was the steepest weekly decline in long positions since August 15, 2011.

Until the Fed and the European Central Bank signal concrete moves on more stimulus, investors are focusing on making room for this week’s $72 billion Treasuries’ supply, part of this week’s August refunding, analysts said.

The selling on Tuesday to prepare for the supply sent longer-dated yields to their highest levels in about a month.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes later on Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

On the open market, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was trading at 1.618 percent, up 5.5 basis points on the day. On July 25, the 10-year yield set a record low of 1.3810 percent, according to Reuters data.

In J.P. Morgan’s latest survey, active clients who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries showed no overall changes in their bond positions from last week.

Active clients include market makers and hedge funds.

The share of these investors who said they were long Treasuries stood at 8 percent for a second week.

The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to their benchmarks remained at 77 percent, which is the highest level since June 4.

The percentage of active traders who were short held steady at 15 percent.