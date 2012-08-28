FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors largely neutral on Treasuries outlook: survey
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 28, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

Investors largely neutral on Treasuries outlook: survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors were mostly neutral on the outlook for U.S. government debt in the latest week amid speculation over whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint that more quantitative easing is imminent in a speech on Friday.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were “neutral” on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 75 percent from 72 percent the week previous, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who said they were “long” on U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 21 percent from 19 percent the week previous.

The share of investors who were “short”, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, dipped to 4 percent from 9 percent.

Bernanke will speak on Friday at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and investors are keenly interested in whether he will signal that more economic stimulus is on the way. The Fed chairman has in the past used the Jackson Hole speech to point to more stimulus.

In J.P. Morgan’s latest survey, the share of active clients -- who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries and include market makers and hedge funds -- with short positions fell to zero from 15 percent the previous week.

The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to their benchmarks rose to 85 percent from 77 percent the week previous, while the share of active traders who were long rose to 15 percent from 8 percent.

Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.