Investors pare Treasuries holdings in week: survey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors pared their holdings in U.S. government debt in the latest week on better-than-expected U.S. economic news and hopes Spain would soon ask for a bailout which would help contain the region’s fiscal woes, a survey released on Tuesday showed.

Investors also reduced their Treasuries holdings in preparation for $99 billion in coupon-bearing Treasuries supply later this week, which will kick off later Tuesday with a $35 billion auction of new two-year notes.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were “long” on Treasuries, or holding more government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 21 percent from 25 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The survey showed long positions fell for the first time in four weeks.

The share of investors who were “short”, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, jumped to 21 percent from prior week’s 9 percent, the latest J.P. Morgan survey showed.

The level of outright shorts rose to a level not seen since late April.

The share of investors who said they were long Treasuries matched those who said they were short. The last time longs did not outnumber shorts was in the July 2nd survey, J.P. Morgan said.

The selling in Treasuries were limited by bargain-hunters who emerged whenever the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond flirted with 3 percent.

A spate of disappointing company earnings hurt Wall Street stocks, together with Moody’s downgrade of several Spanish banks late on Monday, buttressed some appetite for Treasuries, analysts said on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they were “neutral” U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 58 percent from 66 percent the prior week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday last traded at a yield of 1.769 percent, up 4 basis points from a week ago. The 10-year yield touched 1.836 percent last week, which was the highest level in almost a month.

In the latest J.P. Morgan survey, the Treasuries positioning of active clients including market makers and hedge funds, who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries, returned to where they were two weeks ago.

The share of active clients who said they were long Treasuries fell to 23 percent from 39 percent last week.

The share of these investors who said they were short Treasuries rose to 31 percent from 15 percent the prior week.

The percentage of active traders who were neutral was 46 for a third straight week.