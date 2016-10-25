FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Investors most net long on longer-dated U.S. bonds in a month: JPM
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
October 25, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 10 months ago

Investors most net long on longer-dated U.S. bonds in a month: JPM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors' relative preference for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries improved to its strongest level in a month after the European Central Bank signaled it was not in a rush to reduce its monthly bond purchases, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

There had been speculation the ECB would consider beginning to taper purchases for its 1 trillion-plus euro stimulus program, which could end as early as March 2017.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last week such a move was not discussed at the bank's policy meeting and hinted it was open to more stimulus to help the euro zone economy.

The share of "long" investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks rose to 23 percent from 21 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan's survey showed.

The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, was unchanged from last week at 18 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

Long investors outnumbered short investors, or net longs, by 5 percentage points, up from 3 points last week. This was the most net longs since Sept. 26, the report said.

The share of "neutral" investors, who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks, fell to 59 percent from 61 percent the prior week.

In early Tuesday trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was 1.779 percent, up over 1 basis point from late on Monday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.