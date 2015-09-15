Bond investors stand pat before Fed meeting: JP Morgan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bond investors displayed little change in their holdings of longer-dated U.S. Treasuries ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later this week, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

This summer’s global market turbulence stemming from worries about the Chinese economy has caused investors to dial back expectations the U.S. central bank would raise rates at its meeting that will begin on Wednesday.

On the other hand, domestic data have signaled the U.S. economic expansion remains on track with steady job growth.

The share of “long” investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks held at 17 percent for a fourth consecutive week.

The share of “short” investors who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks rose to 22 percent from 20 percent last week.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the shares of “short” and “long” investors, grew to 5 percent from last week’s 3 percent, which had been its slimmest margin in about six months.

The share of “neutral” investors who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks slipped to 61 percent from 63 percent the previous week.

The latest figures were close to their four-week and 52-week averages.