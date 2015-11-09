FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment funds buy fewer 5-year notes in October: U.S. Treasury
November 9, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Investment funds buy fewer 5-year notes in October: U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $15.175 billion of five-year Treasury notes at an auction in October, down from $16.684 billion the previous month, U.S. Treasury Department data released on Monday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $5.077 billion of the latest two-year supply, below the $6.156 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold of some of the $35 billion of five-year notes last month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the five-year auction, large investment managers bought $13.793 billion of seven-year notes, compared with the $14.627 billion they purchased the previous month.

Overseas investors bought $7.079 billion of the latest seven-year supply, which was the most since the $7.781 billion they bought in February 2012. They purchased with $4.847 billion the previous month.

The Treasury offered $29 billion in seven-year debt.

As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $7 billion in 30-Year TIPS Notes, of which investment funds bought $4.355 billion and foreign investors purchased $921 million.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
