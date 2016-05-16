U.S. regulators move toward tracking Treasury cash trades

A sign for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pictured in the foyer of the Fort Worth Regional Office in Fort Worth, Texas June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Treasury Department are weighing having brokers and dealers report Treasury cash transactions to a single database as they try to get a full view of a highly liquid market that has grown increasingly volatile in recent years.

According to a statement from the SEC released on Monday, the regulators are seeking “efficient and effective means” to track the trading information and working toward having a “comprehensive plan to collect cash market data in place by year end.”

They requested the industry’s self-regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, FINRA, “consider a proposal to require its member brokers and dealers to report Treasury cash market transactions to a centralized repository.”

In January, the Treasury opened a major public review of the evolving structure and risks of the $13-trillion Treasuries market, inspired by the whipsaw price swings on Oct. 15, 2014, that many were part of a “flash rally.”

The review found “broad support for more comprehensive reporting to regulators, including nearly unanimous support for reporting additional information on Treasury cash market activity,” the SEC said.

It added that the regulators are also developing a plan for collecting similar data from institutions who are not members of FINRA.