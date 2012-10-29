FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. cuts borrowing estimates for final quarter of 2012
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

U.S. cuts borrowing estimates for final quarter of 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Treasury will not have to borrow as much in the final quarter of 2012 because the government spent less and took in higher revenues, the department said on Monday.

The U.S. Treasury said it cut its borrowing estimates for the October-December period to $288 billion -- $29 billion less than the department’s previous estimate due to the higher receipts and lower outlays.

The smaller amount assumes that the Treasury will have $60 billion cash on hand at the end of December, the department said.

The Treasury’s sale of AIG stock along with lower-than projected government spending pushed down borrowing needs for the third quarter ending in September, the department said.

For the July-September quarter, the Treasury said it issued $264 billion in net marketable debt, lower than its previous estimate of $276 billion.

For the first quarter of next year, the Treasury expects to issue $342 billion in net marketable debt, assuming the government has $30 billion cash on hand at the end of March, the department said.

Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.