Investment funds buy $10.207 billion 10-year note in January: U.S. Treasury

(Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $10.207 billion at a 10-year note auction held in January, compared with the $9.316 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $6.574 billion of the latest 10-year supply, compared with $5.455 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $21 billion of 10-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year auction, large investment managers bought $10.985 billion of 3-year notes, compared with the $8.795 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $7.258 billion in 30-year bonds versus $8.106 billion the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $5.886 billion of the latest 3-year supply, compared with $6.292 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $1.159 billion of 30-year bonds versus $1.152 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $24 billion in 3-year notes and $13 billion in 30-year bonds.