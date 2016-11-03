TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS.N) cut its full-year profit forecast, citing underperformance of its recently acquired private brands business, and said it would close a plant in British Columbia, sending its shares down as much as 22 percent.

TreeHouse, which acquired ConAgra's private-label unit for $2.7 billion in February, said lower-than-anticipated third quarter sales in that business and expectations that this would continue into the fourth quarter led to the forecast cut.

TreeHouse cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast range to $2.80-$2.85 per share, from $3.00-$3.10.

Shares of the biggest U.S. manufacturer of private-label foods were down 19 percent at $70.18. The shares posted their biggest-ever intraday percentage fall earlier.

The company also said that Matthew Foulston would replace Dennis Riordan as its chief financial officer. Foulston joins from Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP.N).

Riordan announced his retirement in August and will continue working with the company as a president, TreeHouse said.

Production at the frozen griddle facility in Delta, British Columbia, which primarily caters to TreeHouse's North American retail grocery business, is expected to cease in early 2018, the company said on Thursday.

TreeHouse said it would also reduce about 100 out of the 160 jobs at its the Battle Creek, Michigan facility over 15 months beginning in January.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company's net sales almost doubled to $1.59 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $1.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company rose 30.7 percent to $37.17 million, or 65 cents per share.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 70 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of 78 cents per share.

