Trend Micro hires cyber security expert Kellermann
March 1, 2012

(Reuters) - Anti-virus software maker Trend Micro Inc has hired a prominent expert on cybersecurity policy to help boost its sales to the U.S. government.

The Japanese company said it named Tom Kellermann to the newly created post of vice president for cybersecurity U.S. He will be based in Washington.

In addition to addressing the federal market, Kellermann will also work to increase Trend Micro’s profile with state and local governments as well monitor emerging technologies and forge strategic partnerships, said Trend Micro spokesman Michael Sweeney.

Kellermann served on an expert commission that advised President Obama on cybersecurity policy in the early days of his administration.

Most recently he served as chief technology officer at wireless security firm AirPatrol Corp. Previous employers include Core Security, which sells software that companies use to test network security systems.

Trend Micro is the world’s third-largest maker of anti-virus software after Symantec Corp and Intel Corp’s McAfee security division.

Reporting By Jim Finkle. Editing by Gunna Dickson

