FBI agents enter Trenton, N.J. mayor's home in pre-dawn raid
July 18, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

FBI agents enter Trenton, N.J. mayor's home in pre-dawn raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - FBI agents early on Wednesday raided the home of Trenton, New Jersey, Mayor Tony Mack, who has been accused of nepotism and mismanagement since taking over the crime-plagued, economically depressed city in 2010.

FBI spokeswoman Barbara Woodruff said the raid took place at about 2 a.m. EDT, but she declined to say what the agents were looking for or what they may have removed from Mack’s house.

A few hours after the raid Mack told reporters that he had done nothing wrong.

“We have not violated the public trust in any way,” he said outside his house in Trenton, the state capital.

An effort to recall Mack, a Democrat, failed last year when organizers could not get enough support to force a special election.

Reporting by Dave Warner in Philadelphia; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Paul Simao

