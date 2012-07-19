FBI searches Trenton City Hall after raiding mayor's home

(Reuters) - FBI agents descended on the city hall in Trenton, New Jersey on Thursday, a day after raiding the home of the state capital’s embattled mayor.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on the purpose of either search, except to say they were part of a continuing investigation.

Councilman George Muschal said the FBI agents at city hall were searching a finance office and other offices on the second floor, where council members and the mayor’s office are located.

FBI agents raided the home of Trenton Mayor Tony Mack before dawn on Wednesday. Mack has been accused of nepotism and mismanagement since taking over the crime-plagued, economically depressed city of 85,000 in 2010.

Barbara Woodruff, spokeswoman for the FBI in Newark, said “a number of agents” were at Trenton’s city hall with a search warrant as part of a continuing investigation.

Mack told reporters on Wednesday that he had done nothing wrong.

“We have not violated the public trust in any way,” he said outside his house in the state capital.

An effort to recall Mack, a Democrat, failed last year when organizers failed to get enough support to force a special election.