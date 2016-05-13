FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trian exits stake in PepsiCo Inc: filing
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 13, 2016 / 6:20 PM / in a year

Trian exits stake in PepsiCo Inc: filing

Michael Flaherty

2 Min Read

A bottle of Pepsi is seen in this file photo illustration February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/Illustration/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management sold its position in PepsiCo Inc, a regulatory filing said on Friday, ending a profitable if sometimes strained relationship between the activist hedge fund and the parent of Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Tropicana.

“Trian believes PepsiCo has addressed many operational issues identified by Trian – management has increased productivity efforts, reduced overhead, increased advertising investment, and delivered consistent earnings growth on a constant currency basis,” New York-based Trian said in an emailed statement.

Trian said it first invested into PepsiCo (PEP.N) late in 2012, disclosing in a quarterly filing in April the following year that it held $269.1 million worth of shares. The stock was trading at around $78 per share at the time of the filing, after trading in the $70 range through the last months of 2012.

Trian pushed hard for PepsiCo to break up its business by spinning off its beverages arm from its better-performing snacks division.

After nearly two years of a contentious campaign to pursue such a move, Trian and the company reached a truce in January 2015. PepsiCo agreed to allow Trian operational partner William Johnson onto the company’s board, and the activist eased off its campaign for a PepsiCo split.

PepsiCo shares were down 2 percent to $104 per share on Friday.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.