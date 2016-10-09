FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frodeno leads German sweep at Ironman World Championship
October 9, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

Frodeno leads German sweep at Ironman World Championship

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jan Frodeno produced a dominant run to successfully defend his triathlon Ironman World Championship and lead a German sweep on the Big Island of Hawaii on Saturday.

In the women's race, Swiss Daniela Ryf shattered the course record to also successfully defend her title.

Frodeno completed the 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle and 42.2 km run in eight hours, six minutes and 30 seconds in Kailua-Kona, the fourth fastest time recorded at the event.

Compatriot Sebastian Kienle, the 2014 champion, took second place in 8:10.02, with fast-finishing Patrick Lange claiming third in 8:11.14 thanks to a course record in the marathon run.

It is the third consecutive victory by a German in the event and second sweep by the country after Thomas Hellriegel, Jurgen Zack and Lothar Leder finished 1-2-3 in 1997.

"I can't remember when I last suffered so much," Frodeno said.

Last year, he set up his victory by taking a big lead on the bike leg, but he used a different method to win on Saturday.

The leading seven men finished the bike leg almost locked together, before Frodeno broke away during the run.

The 35-year-old, who won the 2008 Olympic triathlon, slowed to a walk just before the finish line to savor the moment, before breaking the tape in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd.

Ryf, meanwhile, won the women's race by more than 23 minutes. She finished in 8:46.46, smashing the previous course record of 8:52.14.

"That was my best race ever," Ryf said.

Australian three-time champion Mirinda Carfrae, the previous course record holder, finished a distant second.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

