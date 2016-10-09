Nationals v Dodgers Game Two playoff postponed by rain
(The Sports Xchange) - Game Two of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals was rained out Saturday at Nationals Park.
Jan Frodeno produced a dominant run to successfully defend his triathlon Ironman World Championship and lead a German sweep on the Big Island of Hawaii on Saturday.
Frodeno completed the 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle and 42.2 km run in eight hours, six minutes and 30 seconds in Kailua-Kona.
Compatriot Sebastian Kienle, the 2014 champion, took second place in 8:10.02, with Patrick Lange claiming third in 8:11.14 after posting the fastest run time at the event.
It is the third consecutive victory by a German in the event and second sweep by the country after Thomas Hellriegel, Jurgen Zack and Lothar Leder finished 1-2-3 in 1997.
"I can't remember when I last suffered so much," Frodeno said.
Last year, he set up his victory by taking a big lead on the bike leg, but he used a different method to win on Saturday.
The leading seven men finished the bike leg almost locked together, before Frodeno broke away during the marathon run.
The 35-year-old, who won the 2008 Olympic triathlon, slowed to a walk just before the finish line to savor the moment, before breaking the tape in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd.
Britain's Johanna Konta will become the first British woman to reach the top 10 of the WTA rankings for 32 years on Monday after reaching the China Open final on Saturday.
Top seed Andy Murray continued his pursuit of Novak Djokovic in the race to end the year as number one in the ATP rankings with a crushing 6-2 6-3 defeat of Spain's David Ferrer to reach the final of the China Open on Saturday.