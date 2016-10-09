Jan Frodeno produced a dominant run to successfully defend his triathlon Ironman World Championship and lead a German sweep on the Big Island of Hawaii on Saturday.

Frodeno completed the 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle and 42.2 km run in eight hours, six minutes and 30 seconds in Kailua-Kona.

Compatriot Sebastian Kienle, the 2014 champion, took second place in 8:10.02, with Patrick Lange claiming third in 8:11.14 after posting the fastest run time at the event.

It is the third consecutive victory by a German in the event and second sweep by the country after Thomas Hellriegel, Jurgen Zack and Lothar Leder finished 1-2-3 in 1997.

"I can't remember when I last suffered so much," Frodeno said.

Last year, he set up his victory by taking a big lead on the bike leg, but he used a different method to win on Saturday.

The leading seven men finished the bike leg almost locked together, before Frodeno broke away during the marathon run.

The 35-year-old, who won the 2008 Olympic triathlon, slowed to a walk just before the finish line to savor the moment, before breaking the tape in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd.

